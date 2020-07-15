/
3 bedroom apartments
228 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA
Sheridan Beach
14641 36TH AVE N.E
14641 36th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1686 sqft
14641 36TH AVE N.E Available 08/01/20 Newer Townhouse in Lake Forest Park! - A great town home in the new community.
Sheridan Beach
14663 36th Avenue Northeast - 1
14663 36th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1700 sqft
Spectacular, High End, Brand New Townhome in convenient North Seattle/Lake Forest Park! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on second and third floors and full 2 car garage and 1 bedroom 1 bath on 1st floor.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,687
1203 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1089 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
North City
18045 7th Ave NE
18045 7th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Available 08/01/20 Great family home with gorgeous yard in Shoreline - Property Id: 320824 Wonderful home in Shoreline. Perfect location, close to library, parks and in the coveted Shoreline School District.
Briarcrest
14508 31st Ave. NE.
14508 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1560 sqft
Prime location 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.75 bath townhome in Southeast Shoreline.
Olympic Hills
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
Cedar Heights
12728 35th Ave NE
12728 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1590 sqft
Townhouse for Rent- Lake City- Lots of space! - Spacious townhouse available for lease now. Two car garage, a beautiful chef's kitchen with island and stainless appliances.
Town Center
5207 236th St SW
5207 236th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
4 bedroom Gem in Mountlake Terrace - Charming 4-bedroom single story home with Large Master Bedroom/Family Room. Refreshed corner lot home with Air Conditioning, newer electrical panel, water heater & roof.
Cedar Heights
13057 37th Ave NE
13057 37th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Tri-Level home near by Bothell,Kenmore,Kirkland,Northgate,UW,NCC,SCC - Large Tri-Level SFH with 6 BR 2 BA, living room with cozy fireplace, dining room leads you to new large deck & back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Melody Hill
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Broadview
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
984 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Seattle and close to shopping and dining. Pet-friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, large closets and great views. Close to bus lines.
Northlake Terrace
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
Finn Hill
11915 80th Pl NE
11915 80th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
11915 80th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in Finn Hill/Juanita area in a cul-de-sac with large backyard - One-of-a-kind on quiet cul-de-sac backing to protected Juanita Woodlands.
Broadview
12005 8th Ave NW
12005 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
12005 8th Ave NW Available 09/05/20 Broadview Home - Gorgeous Dutch Colonial in sought after Broadview. This home screams, “Welcome Home”, from its hedge-framed front yard entry into the hub of the home - the beautifully updated and spacious kitchen.
Bitter Lake
14018 Greenwood Ave N
14018 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1246 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathroom in Seattle.
Victory Heights
2707 NE 123rd St
2707 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3bed3bath townhouse for rent - Property Id: 316727 move-in date: 9/1/2020. very convenient location. walk to local shops and bus stops. loaded with natural light, attached 1 car garage,plenty off-street parking spots.
Ridgecrest
14928-5th Ave NE
14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1540 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs 1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage. Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
Bitter Lake
12555 Dayton Ave N
12555 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Call today for more information! 206-350-3411 Rent to Own our FULLY REMODELED RAMBLER - $200k invested EVERYTHING updated. New wood floors, doors, windows, sliders, appliances, heated tile.
Greenwood
10131 Holman Rd NW
10131 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1300 sqft
Spacious Greenwood/Carkeek Townhome! Available Now! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area near Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park just around the corner.
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201
19410 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1210 sqft
Great Condo For Rent - Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins and more! This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo has an updated
