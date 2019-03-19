26453 Kingsview Loop NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Kingston Home! - This 3 bdm 2.5 bth split level home, minutes to ferry sits at top of low traffic street. Spacious home in great location, offers a quiet sanctuary on the back patio w/a sliding glass door from the master to outside. The large open concept dining room & living room features a fireplace. Lower level bonus room, laundry room and 1/2 bath with two car +extra storage in the garage. This home has character, newer painted interior, pets negotiable with owner approval & addt'l deposit, no smoking.

Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Tenant must carry liability insurance.

Dawn Clay

360-271-1895



