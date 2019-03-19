All apartments in Kingston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26453 Kingsview Loop NE

26453 Kingsview Loop Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

26453 Kingsview Loop Northeast, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Kingston Home! - This 3 bdm 2.5 bth split level home, minutes to ferry sits at top of low traffic street. Spacious home in great location, offers a quiet sanctuary on the back patio w/a sliding glass door from the master to outside. The large open concept dining room & living room features a fireplace. Lower level bonus room, laundry room and 1/2 bath with two car +extra storage in the garage. This home has character, newer painted interior, pets negotiable with owner approval & addt'l deposit, no smoking.
Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Tenant must carry liability insurance.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895

(RLNE4094874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE have any available units?
26453 Kingsview Loop NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
What amenities does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE have?
Some of 26453 Kingsview Loop NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26453 Kingsview Loop NE currently offering any rent specials?
26453 Kingsview Loop NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26453 Kingsview Loop NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26453 Kingsview Loop NE is pet friendly.
Does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE offer parking?
Yes, 26453 Kingsview Loop NE offers parking.
Does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26453 Kingsview Loop NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE have a pool?
No, 26453 Kingsview Loop NE does not have a pool.
Does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE have accessible units?
No, 26453 Kingsview Loop NE does not have accessible units.
Does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26453 Kingsview Loop NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26453 Kingsview Loop NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26453 Kingsview Loop NE does not have units with air conditioning.
