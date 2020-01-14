26420 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NE, #64

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Charming, bright and peaceful condo close to ferries and shopping in Kingston! - This bright and beautiful Kingston Bay condo is ready for you to call home! The 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is located walking distance from ferries and has view of Apple Tree Cove off the balcony. This home boasts lots of natural light, a fire place, new paint and light fixtures. Master bedroom has full bathroom and large walk in closet. Assigned covered parking at front door, in unit washer and dryer, water, sewer and garbage included. Walking distance to Kingston ferries, shopping, restaurants and schools. Cats allowed, no dogs per HOA. Tenants are required to carry insurance, comply with all HOA regulations and complete application at www.windermereforrent.com. Please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243; or crystalavery@windermere.com to schedule an appointment to view this charming home.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5304035)