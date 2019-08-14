Amenities

26227 Montera Loop NE Available 09/16/19 Close to Kingston Schools and Ferry - Call today to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to live in the highly sought after Kingston Hill neighborhood very close to ferries and downtown. Highlights include a kitchen with quartz counter tops, lots of cabinetry and a custom black walnut breakfast bar; a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, bay windows, and propane fireplace; two entertainment decks and a beautifully landscaped, fully-fenced backyard. Custom art touches throughout the home, custom built-ins and ample storage make this home a must see. To top it off, Seattle is just 39 minutes away on the Fast Ferry! A small pet will be considered with owner approval and an additional $500 per pet security deposit. This home is on a septic system and a $25 fee, per month will be charged in lieu of a sewer bill.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



No Dogs Allowed



