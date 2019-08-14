All apartments in Kingston
26227 Montera Loop NE
26227 Montera Loop NE

26227 Montera Loop Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

26227 Montera Loop Northeast, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
26227 Montera Loop NE Available 09/16/19 Close to Kingston Schools and Ferry - Call today to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to live in the highly sought after Kingston Hill neighborhood very close to ferries and downtown. Highlights include a kitchen with quartz counter tops, lots of cabinetry and a custom black walnut breakfast bar; a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, bay windows, and propane fireplace; two entertainment decks and a beautifully landscaped, fully-fenced backyard. Custom art touches throughout the home, custom built-ins and ample storage make this home a must see. To top it off, Seattle is just 39 minutes away on the Fast Ferry! A small pet will be considered with owner approval and an additional $500 per pet security deposit. This home is on a septic system and a $25 fee, per month will be charged in lieu of a sewer bill.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5069429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26227 Montera Loop NE have any available units?
26227 Montera Loop NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
What amenities does 26227 Montera Loop NE have?
Some of 26227 Montera Loop NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26227 Montera Loop NE currently offering any rent specials?
26227 Montera Loop NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26227 Montera Loop NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26227 Montera Loop NE is pet friendly.
Does 26227 Montera Loop NE offer parking?
Yes, 26227 Montera Loop NE offers parking.
Does 26227 Montera Loop NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26227 Montera Loop NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26227 Montera Loop NE have a pool?
No, 26227 Montera Loop NE does not have a pool.
Does 26227 Montera Loop NE have accessible units?
No, 26227 Montera Loop NE does not have accessible units.
Does 26227 Montera Loop NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26227 Montera Loop NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26227 Montera Loop NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26227 Montera Loop NE does not have units with air conditioning.
