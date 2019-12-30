11040 NE West Kingston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Completely Remodeled Modern 1 Bed 1 Bath! Water/Sewer Included! - Come check out this gorgeous completely remodeled inside and out 1 bed 1 bath in Kingston only minutes walking distance from the Kingston ferry! Everything in this home is new and ready for you to move in! Stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops, modern cabinets... the list goes on! New laminate flooring and paint, vaulted ceiling in the main room, washer and dryer provided and water/sewer paid by owner! Off-street parking and large yard! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to schedule a showing or if you have any questions!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

**Dogs can be negotiable. Please call and inquire



No Pets Allowed



