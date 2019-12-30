All apartments in Kingston
11040 NE West Kingston Road
Home
/
Kingston, WA
/
11040 NE West Kingston Road
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

11040 NE West Kingston Road

11040 Northeast West Kingston Road · No Longer Available
Location

11040 Northeast West Kingston Road, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Modern 1 Bed 1 Bath! Water/Sewer Included! - Come check out this gorgeous completely remodeled inside and out 1 bed 1 bath in Kingston only minutes walking distance from the Kingston ferry! Everything in this home is new and ready for you to move in! Stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops, modern cabinets... the list goes on! New laminate flooring and paint, vaulted ceiling in the main room, washer and dryer provided and water/sewer paid by owner! Off-street parking and large yard! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to schedule a showing or if you have any questions!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**Dogs can be negotiable. Please call and inquire

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

