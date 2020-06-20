All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like 928 S. Elm St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
928 S. Elm St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

928 S. Elm St

928 South Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

928 South Elm Street, Kennewick, WA 99336

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Fully Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - This beautiful home is fully remodeled and updated through out. It is located on the corner of 10th av and Elm St in Kennewick. There is hard wood floors through out including the bedrooms (no carpet!!) and common areas are a very open concept layout. There is a split bedroom design with one bed and one bath on one side and the other three bedrooms and bath on the other. One of the bedrooms has a bonus room attached to it which is a great exercise, office, or play room area. The bathrooms have both been remodeled, one fully tiled with a round corner shower, linen closet, and full size washer and dryer hook ups and the other bath has a walk in shower with tiled bench and built in shelving. All bedrooms are decent sized. This property is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities. One pet possible upon owner approval with additional pet fee and/or rent.

(RLNE5796721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 S. Elm St have any available units?
928 S. Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennewick, WA.
What amenities does 928 S. Elm St have?
Some of 928 S. Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 S. Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
928 S. Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 S. Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 S. Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 928 S. Elm St offer parking?
No, 928 S. Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 928 S. Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 S. Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 S. Elm St have a pool?
No, 928 S. Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 928 S. Elm St have accessible units?
No, 928 S. Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 928 S. Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 S. Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 S. Elm St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 928 S. Elm St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Crown Village
445 N Volland St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 Bedrooms
Kennewick Apartments with BalconyKennewick Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College