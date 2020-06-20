928 S. Elm St

Amenities

Fully Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - This beautiful home is fully remodeled and updated through out. It is located on the corner of 10th av and Elm St in Kennewick. There is hard wood floors through out including the bedrooms (no carpet!!) and common areas are a very open concept layout. There is a split bedroom design with one bed and one bath on one side and the other three bedrooms and bath on the other. One of the bedrooms has a bonus room attached to it which is a great exercise, office, or play room area. The bathrooms have both been remodeled, one fully tiled with a round corner shower, linen closet, and full size washer and dryer hook ups and the other bath has a walk in shower with tiled bench and built in shelving. All bedrooms are decent sized. This property is only available through Real Property Management Tri-Cities. One pet possible upon owner approval with additional pet fee and/or rent.



