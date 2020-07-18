All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

516 1/2 W Entiat Ave

516 1/2 W Entiat Ave · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 1/2 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave · Avail. Jul 29

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave Available 07/29/20 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave - *(This house sits behind house at 516 W. Entiat Ave) Blt 1953 w/lots of upgrades. 2 bdrm, 1 bath, living room & kitchen. Kitchen includes refrigerator & stove. Stackable washer/dryer unit in closet of 2nd bdrm. Baseboard heat and wall a/c unit. Off street parking w/outdoor storage unit. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2064943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave have any available units?
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave have?
Some of 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave currently offering any rent specials?
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave pet-friendly?
No, 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave offer parking?
Yes, 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave offers parking.
Does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave have a pool?
No, 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave does not have a pool.
Does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave have accessible units?
No, 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
720 Arthur
722 North Arthur Street
Kennewick, WA 99336
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 Bedrooms
Kennewick Apartments with BalconiesKennewick Apartments with Pools
Kennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity