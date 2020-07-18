Amenities

516 1/2 W Entiat Ave Available 07/29/20 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave - *(This house sits behind house at 516 W. Entiat Ave) Blt 1953 w/lots of upgrades. 2 bdrm, 1 bath, living room & kitchen. Kitchen includes refrigerator & stove. Stackable washer/dryer unit in closet of 2nd bdrm. Baseboard heat and wall a/c unit. Off street parking w/outdoor storage unit. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2064943)