Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

4326 Hamilton Drive

4326 Hamilton Drive · (360) 675-2271
Location

4326 Hamilton Drive, Island County, WA 98277

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4326 Hamilton Drive · Avail. Jul 27

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home. Fenced Yard, Garage, and Gas Fireplace! Water/Sewer Included! - This rambler style home at 1,100 square feet is equipped with appliances (fridge, dishwasher, flat top stove/oven, disposal) and it's cozy gas fireplace. Updated counter tops and flooring. Enjoy the fenced in back yard and the available back patio with a covered awning. There is even a one car attached garage that could also be used as extra storage for more available space in the living area. This is a 3 bed 1 bath ready for you! Water/Sewer is included in rent! Washer/dryer hookups located in garage. No pets or groups. No smoking please. Water/Sewer is included! If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.

(RLNE2239421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

