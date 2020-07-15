Amenities

4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home. Fenced Yard, Garage, and Gas Fireplace! Water/Sewer Included! - This rambler style home at 1,100 square feet is equipped with appliances (fridge, dishwasher, flat top stove/oven, disposal) and it's cozy gas fireplace. Updated counter tops and flooring. Enjoy the fenced in back yard and the available back patio with a covered awning. There is even a one car attached garage that could also be used as extra storage for more available space in the living area. This is a 3 bed 1 bath ready for you! Water/Sewer is included in rent! Washer/dryer hookups located in garage. No pets or groups. No smoking please. Water/Sewer is included! If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



