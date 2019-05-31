All apartments in Island County
3100 Sea Eagle Lane

3100 Sea Eagle Ln
Location

3100 Sea Eagle Ln, Island County, WA 98253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
3100 Sea Eagle Lane Available 07/03/19 Private Greenbank Home! - If you are looking for privacy and a beautiful home in the woods, this is a must see! Cozy 1312 sq.ft home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on 2.99 acres. Lovely eating area off the kitchen with open floor plan to living area and separate office with wood burning stove. Enjoy your sun room with large windows and view of rear yard and woods. Front and rear decks surround mature plantings which makes this home truly a special gem! Washer and dryer located in garage converted to laundry area and storage. One small pet under 25 lbs o.k. with additional deposit. Rent includes monthly water. Sorry, non smoking home and property. Tenant responsible for landscape maintenance. Please do not disturb current tenant. Available July 3rd. No garage but plenty of parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE3956342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

