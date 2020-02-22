Amenities

(P645) Great 3 Bedroom off of West Beach! Schedule your appointment to view this property today! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features open living and dining areas, spacious kitchen, additional family room with wood stove and a two car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher are included. Property is located only a few minutes from West Beach. NO Pets. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, and Island Disposal. Tenant pays additional $75 monthly for water/sewer. All adults must complete separate applications. Unmarried adults are responsible for full, individual security deposits. For a complete list of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. (P645)

1967 Fiver Place, Oak Harbor, WA 98277



(RLNE5446835)