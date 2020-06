Amenities

21740 Seacrest Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Outstanding full view of bay and mountains. Light, bright and open floor plan. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms, gas fireplace, 2 car garage, beautiful deck for the views. Cathedral ceiling in master suite. A must see!! Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



(RLNE1865888)