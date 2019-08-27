All apartments in Indianola
Find more places like 12375 NE Phillip Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianola, WA
/
12375 NE Phillip Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

12375 NE Phillip Drive

12375 NE Phillip Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12375 NE Phillip Dr, Indianola, WA 98346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
*PENDING APPLICATIONS* Large and Spacious 4 Bedroom in Kingston! - Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Kingston! Long front porch with swing for relaxing and looking out over the HUGE yard during those summer evenings. Inside youll find every single room is extremely spacious! Vaulted ceilings in the common room upstairs and double sinks in the master and upstairs bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and tons of counter and storage space! 15-20 minutes from the Kingston Ferry. Give Paramount a call today to set up a showing or to find out more!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5070742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12375 NE Phillip Drive have any available units?
12375 NE Phillip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianola, WA.
Is 12375 NE Phillip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12375 NE Phillip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12375 NE Phillip Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12375 NE Phillip Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12375 NE Phillip Drive offer parking?
No, 12375 NE Phillip Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12375 NE Phillip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12375 NE Phillip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12375 NE Phillip Drive have a pool?
No, 12375 NE Phillip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12375 NE Phillip Drive have accessible units?
No, 12375 NE Phillip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12375 NE Phillip Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12375 NE Phillip Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12375 NE Phillip Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12375 NE Phillip Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABainbridge Island, WAPoulsbo, WASilverdale, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WA
Picnic Point, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WANavy Yard City, WAKenmore, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAWhite Center, WABurien, WAMill Creek, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College