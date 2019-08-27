12375 NE Phillip Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

*PENDING APPLICATIONS* Large and Spacious 4 Bedroom in Kingston! - Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Kingston! Long front porch with swing for relaxing and looking out over the HUGE yard during those summer evenings. Inside youll find every single room is extremely spacious! Vaulted ceilings in the common room upstairs and double sinks in the master and upstairs bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and tons of counter and storage space! 15-20 minutes from the Kingston Ferry. Give Paramount a call today to set up a showing or to find out more!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Cats Allowed



