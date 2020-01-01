21714 251st Ave SE (Upper)

Amenities

Application Pending - Charming Maple Valley Mother-In-Law Style Loft Studio Unit - Application Pending - Charming mother-in-law style upper loft studio with private entrance and beautiful hardwood floors. Move-in-ready with freshly painted interior, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer and dryer, and .75 bath. Built in 2001 with lots of windows, forced air natural gas heat, and cozy corner gas fireplace. Located in a gated park-like setting overlooking gardens and lavender farm. While the lower garage is excluded, parking is available for 2 cars in front of the first and third garage bay doors. Located minutes from Highway 18 and Highway 169. Main house is owner occupied; please allow minimum 24 hours Notice for an appointment to view. Please respect owner privacy; please do not drive by without an appointment. Available now. Terms: first month rent of $1450 and refundable security deposit of $1595 for a 12 month lease. No smoking please. Owner will consider one small dog case-by-case with references and additional refundable security deposit. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206.321.3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.



(RLNE5403507)