Home
/
Hobart, WA
/
21714 251st Ave SE (Upper)
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

21714 251st Ave SE (Upper)

21714 251st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21714 251st Avenue Southeast, Hobart, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending - Charming Maple Valley Mother-In-Law Style Loft Studio Unit - Application Pending - Charming mother-in-law style upper loft studio with private entrance and beautiful hardwood floors. Move-in-ready with freshly painted interior, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer and dryer, and .75 bath. Built in 2001 with lots of windows, forced air natural gas heat, and cozy corner gas fireplace. Located in a gated park-like setting overlooking gardens and lavender farm. While the lower garage is excluded, parking is available for 2 cars in front of the first and third garage bay doors. Located minutes from Highway 18 and Highway 169. Main house is owner occupied; please allow minimum 24 hours Notice for an appointment to view. Please respect owner privacy; please do not drive by without an appointment. Available now. Terms: first month rent of $1450 and refundable security deposit of $1595 for a 12 month lease. No smoking please. Owner will consider one small dog case-by-case with references and additional refundable security deposit. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206.321.3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.

(RLNE5403507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) have any available units?
21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hobart, WA.
What amenities does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) have?
Some of 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper)'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) currently offering any rent specials?
21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) pet-friendly?
Yes, 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) is pet friendly.
Does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) offer parking?
Yes, 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) offers parking.
Does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) have a pool?
No, 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) does not have a pool.
Does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) have accessible units?
No, 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) does not have accessible units.
Does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) have units with dishwashers?
No, 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) have units with air conditioning?
No, 21714 251st Ave SE (Upper) does not have units with air conditioning.

