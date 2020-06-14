Apartment List
WA
/
hazel dell
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Hazel Dell, WA with gym

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3812 NE 93rd Street
3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2928 sqft
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3610 NE 81st Circle
3610 Northeast 81st Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
8115 NE 36th Ct
8115 Northeast 36th Court, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1512 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - 3 Bed 2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington. Many features with the following highlighted below: - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1512 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX, shopping centers, parks &
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Dell
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Hazel Dell
11 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Dell
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Esther Short
13 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,440
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1195 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Bridgeton
1 Unit Available
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Esther Short
4 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Esther Short
6 Units Available
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Bagley Downs
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Harney Heights
8 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1235 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hazel Dell, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hazel Dell renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

