Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

8001 Mitts Lane NW A

8001 Mitts Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8001 Mitts Lane Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - 2 Bedroom Duplex in Gig Harbor
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor and the Cushman Trail and close to freeway access. The open layout features a living room, dining room and galley kitchen with granite counter tops. The dining room has access to covered deck. There are washer and dryer hookups and an attached one car garage. No Smoking and No Pets.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

8001 Mitts Lane NW #A
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,495.00/ month
Deposit: $1,395.00
Flat Fee Water/Sewer $75.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available March 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A have any available units?
8001 Mitts Lane NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A have?
Some of 8001 Mitts Lane NW A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Mitts Lane NW A currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Mitts Lane NW A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Mitts Lane NW A pet-friendly?
No, 8001 Mitts Lane NW A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A offer parking?
Yes, 8001 Mitts Lane NW A offers parking.
Does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 Mitts Lane NW A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A have a pool?
No, 8001 Mitts Lane NW A does not have a pool.
Does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A have accessible units?
No, 8001 Mitts Lane NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 Mitts Lane NW A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8001 Mitts Lane NW A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8001 Mitts Lane NW A does not have units with air conditioning.

