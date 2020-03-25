Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - 2 Bedroom Duplex in Gig Harbor
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor and the Cushman Trail and close to freeway access. The open layout features a living room, dining room and galley kitchen with granite counter tops. The dining room has access to covered deck. There are washer and dryer hookups and an attached one car garage. No Smoking and No Pets.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
8001 Mitts Lane NW #A
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $1,495.00/ month
Deposit: $1,395.00
Flat Fee Water/Sewer $75.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available March 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5532812)