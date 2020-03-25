Amenities

2 Bedroom Duplex in Gig Harbor

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor and the Cushman Trail and close to freeway access. The open layout features a living room, dining room and galley kitchen with granite counter tops. The dining room has access to covered deck. There are washer and dryer hookups and an attached one car garage. No Smoking and No Pets.

8001 Mitts Lane NW #A

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,495.00/ month

Deposit: $1,395.00

Flat Fee Water/Sewer $75.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available March 1st

Currently Occupied

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Pets Allowed



