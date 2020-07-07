7513 Soundview Dr

All apartments in Gig Harbor
Location

7513 Soundview Drive, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Soundview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Modern 2BR/2BA Condo For Rent!! Amazing Water Views!! TOUR TODAY!!!! - You will love coming home to this beautiful 2BR/2BA condo perfectly located in Gig Harbor. This condo has amazing water views from both your living room and master bedroom!! As you step inside you will immediately notice the entire home is flooded with sunlight and modern finishes!! You will enjoy your brand new plush carpets throughout and tile flooring in your kitchen and bathrooms. This entire unit has been updated and is move-in ready!!

Step into your favorite room of the house... your kitchen, you will fall in love with the beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of counter space through the kitchen, great for meal prepping and an endless amount of cabinet space. Your kitchen is connected to your living room making this a perfect open concept layout!! Off of the kitchen you will find your laundry room with additional cabinetry and a utility sink.

Your living room is HUGE and you have a beautiful brick gas fireplace that makes you feel right at home! You can access your large back patio from the living room and enjoy beautiful sunrises over the water!!!

Down your hallway you will find additional storage space, both bedrooms and bathrooms. Each of the bedrooms are nicely sized and have large closet spaces. Your first bedroom has beautiful bay windows and your master bedroom features your outstanding views!! Each bathroom has sparkling finishes and bright lighting!!

The condo features a 2 car garage and is very conveniently located to many grocery stores, restaurants and just 10 minutes away from the freeway!

Rental Requirements:
-Income 3x's the rent amount
-No felonies or misdemeanors
-No open bankruptcies
-No Evictions or criminal background
-Good credit
-We do run a full background check (the cost of $55/adult)

Terms: 24 month lease. 1st month rent of $2,500 + security deposit of $2,500 due at lease signing. No smoking and no pets. TOUR TODAY!! W/S/G included in rent!!

Call, TEXT, or Email..... TEXT is the fastest way to reach me! Looking forward to hearing from you!!

-Angelina
206-486-4255

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 Soundview Dr have any available units?
7513 Soundview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 7513 Soundview Dr have?
Some of 7513 Soundview Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Soundview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Soundview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Soundview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7513 Soundview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 7513 Soundview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7513 Soundview Dr offers parking.
Does 7513 Soundview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 Soundview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Soundview Dr have a pool?
No, 7513 Soundview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7513 Soundview Dr have accessible units?
No, 7513 Soundview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Soundview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 Soundview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 Soundview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 Soundview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

