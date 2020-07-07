7513 Soundview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Modern 2BR/2BA Condo For Rent!! Amazing Water Views!! TOUR TODAY!!!! - You will love coming home to this beautiful 2BR/2BA condo perfectly located in Gig Harbor. This condo has amazing water views from both your living room and master bedroom!! As you step inside you will immediately notice the entire home is flooded with sunlight and modern finishes!! You will enjoy your brand new plush carpets throughout and tile flooring in your kitchen and bathrooms. This entire unit has been updated and is move-in ready!!



Step into your favorite room of the house... your kitchen, you will fall in love with the beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of counter space through the kitchen, great for meal prepping and an endless amount of cabinet space. Your kitchen is connected to your living room making this a perfect open concept layout!! Off of the kitchen you will find your laundry room with additional cabinetry and a utility sink.



Your living room is HUGE and you have a beautiful brick gas fireplace that makes you feel right at home! You can access your large back patio from the living room and enjoy beautiful sunrises over the water!!!



Down your hallway you will find additional storage space, both bedrooms and bathrooms. Each of the bedrooms are nicely sized and have large closet spaces. Your first bedroom has beautiful bay windows and your master bedroom features your outstanding views!! Each bathroom has sparkling finishes and bright lighting!!



The condo features a 2 car garage and is very conveniently located to many grocery stores, restaurants and just 10 minutes away from the freeway!



Rental Requirements:

-Income 3x's the rent amount

-No felonies or misdemeanors

-No open bankruptcies

-No Evictions or criminal background

-Good credit

-We do run a full background check (the cost of $55/adult)



Terms: 24 month lease. 1st month rent of $2,500 + security deposit of $2,500 due at lease signing. No smoking and no pets. TOUR TODAY!! W/S/G included in rent!!



Call, TEXT, or Email..... TEXT is the fastest way to reach me! Looking forward to hearing from you!!



-Angelina

206-486-4255



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5720224)