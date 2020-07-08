Amenities
7507 Skansie Ave Available 05/31/20 Charming 3 bedroom Home Close to Downtown Gig Harbor - This 3 bedroom (plus bonus room), 1.75 bathroom home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. The living room features large windows, ceiling fans and laminate hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms and a full bath are located on the main floor. The downstairs master suite has 2 large closets, French doors leading to the back yard, and a bathroom with his and her sinks and tiled oversized shower. Downstairs also offers an additional bonus room, and laundry room with washer/dryer included. This home is walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor High School and the Cushman walking/hiking trail. Close proximity to Hwy 16 for easy access to commuting. The home has an oil furnace and water is included for a flat fee of $100/mo. No Smoking and Small Pets negotiable.
7507 Skansie Avenue
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1,900.00/month
Deposit: $1,800.00
Water Flat Fee $100.00/mo
Screening fees: $50.00/ per adult
12 month lease
Available June 1st
Currently Occupied
(RLNE4805652)