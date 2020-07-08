All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7507 Skansie Ave

7507 Skansie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7507 Skansie Ave, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rosedale-Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7507 Skansie Ave Available 05/31/20 Charming 3 bedroom Home Close to Downtown Gig Harbor - This 3 bedroom (plus bonus room), 1.75 bathroom home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. The living room features large windows, ceiling fans and laminate hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms and a full bath are located on the main floor. The downstairs master suite has 2 large closets, French doors leading to the back yard, and a bathroom with his and her sinks and tiled oversized shower. Downstairs also offers an additional bonus room, and laundry room with washer/dryer included. This home is walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor High School and the Cushman walking/hiking trail. Close proximity to Hwy 16 for easy access to commuting. The home has an oil furnace and water is included for a flat fee of $100/mo. No Smoking and Small Pets negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

7507 Skansie Avenue
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,900.00/month
Deposit: $1,800.00
Water Flat Fee $100.00/mo
Screening fees: $50.00/ per adult
12 month lease

Available June 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4805652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Skansie Ave have any available units?
7507 Skansie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 7507 Skansie Ave have?
Some of 7507 Skansie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Skansie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Skansie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Skansie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 Skansie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7507 Skansie Ave offer parking?
No, 7507 Skansie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7507 Skansie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7507 Skansie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Skansie Ave have a pool?
No, 7507 Skansie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Skansie Ave have accessible units?
No, 7507 Skansie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Skansie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 Skansie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 Skansie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 Skansie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

