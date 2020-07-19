7504 Sorrell Ct

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Home in Gig Harbor - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Home in Gig Harbor
This approximately 1574 sq. ft. home is located close to shopping, schools and HWY 16 access. Upstairs features an open floor plan, the kitchen opens to the living room which has a gas fireplace and deck access. One bedroom, bathroom and laundry area are located on this floor. Downstairs has two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Washer and dryer are included. The home has an attached two car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
7504 Sorrel Ct.
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1,875/ month
Deposit: $1,775
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available early February
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
(RLNE4641545)