7504 Sorrell Ct

This approximately 1574 sq. ft. home is located close to shopping, schools and HWY 16 access. Upstairs features an open floor plan, the kitchen opens to the living room which has a gas fireplace and deck access. One bedroom, bathroom and laundry area are located on this floor. Downstairs has two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Washer and dryer are included. The home has an attached two car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

7504 Sorrel Ct.

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1,875/ month

Deposit: $1,775

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available early February

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

