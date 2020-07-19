All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7504 Sorrell Ct

7504 Sorrel Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7504 Sorrel Ct, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rosedale-Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Home in Gig Harbor - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Home in Gig Harbor
This approximately 1574 sq. ft. home is located close to shopping, schools and HWY 16 access. Upstairs features an open floor plan, the kitchen opens to the living room which has a gas fireplace and deck access. One bedroom, bathroom and laundry area are located on this floor. Downstairs has two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Washer and dryer are included. The home has an attached two car garage. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

7504 Sorrel Ct.
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,875/ month
Deposit: $1,775
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available early February
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4641545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Sorrell Ct have any available units?
7504 Sorrell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 7504 Sorrell Ct have?
Some of 7504 Sorrell Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Sorrell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Sorrell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Sorrell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Sorrell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Sorrell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Sorrell Ct offers parking.
Does 7504 Sorrell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7504 Sorrell Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Sorrell Ct have a pool?
No, 7504 Sorrell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Sorrell Ct have accessible units?
No, 7504 Sorrell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Sorrell Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Sorrell Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7504 Sorrell Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7504 Sorrell Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
