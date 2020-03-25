All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

5037 Mariner Street

5037 Mariner St · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Mariner St, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home in McCormick Creek - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is approx. 2736 sq. ft. and features an open concept floor plan. The chefs kitchen offers stainless appliances, double ovens, granite counters and an oversized island. There is ample storage with the addition of a walk in pantry. The kitchen is open to the living room featuring a gas fireplace. There are has hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a bathroom along with a large master suite with attached 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. There is a utility room with washer and dryer included. Outside enjoy the gas fireplace on the patio. Attached 3 car garage, No Smoking and One Small Pet Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

5037 Mariner Street
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,950.00/ month
Deposit: $2,850.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5588264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 Mariner Street have any available units?
5037 Mariner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 5037 Mariner Street have?
Some of 5037 Mariner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 Mariner Street currently offering any rent specials?
5037 Mariner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 Mariner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5037 Mariner Street is pet friendly.
Does 5037 Mariner Street offer parking?
Yes, 5037 Mariner Street offers parking.
Does 5037 Mariner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5037 Mariner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 Mariner Street have a pool?
No, 5037 Mariner Street does not have a pool.
Does 5037 Mariner Street have accessible units?
No, 5037 Mariner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 Mariner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5037 Mariner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5037 Mariner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5037 Mariner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
