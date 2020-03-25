Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home in McCormick Creek - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is approx. 2736 sq. ft. and features an open concept floor plan. The chefs kitchen offers stainless appliances, double ovens, granite counters and an oversized island. There is ample storage with the addition of a walk in pantry. The kitchen is open to the living room featuring a gas fireplace. There are has hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a bathroom along with a large master suite with attached 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. There is a utility room with washer and dryer included. Outside enjoy the gas fireplace on the patio. Attached 3 car garage, No Smoking and One Small Pet Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



5037 Mariner Street

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,950.00/ month

Deposit: $2,850.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE5588264)