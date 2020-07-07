All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 3310 45th Street Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
3310 45th Street Court NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3310 45th Street Court NW

3310 45th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3310 45th St, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3310 45th Street Court NW Available 06/01/20 1 Story Condo in Gated Quiet Forest Park 55+ Community - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Condo is located in the Gated Quiet Forest Park 55+ Community and has been updated with new carpet and paint. This duplex features all kitchen appliances with granite tile counter tops, washer and dryer, dining area, forced electric heat, a 2 car attached garage, and a lovely patio. It is a short walk to the Gig Harbor Library, Shopping, and Medical Center. Yard Service and Water included in rental price!! No Pets.
No Smoking Property.
Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com

3310 45th Street Court NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1750.00.00/month
Deposit: $1,650.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available June 1st
Call for Information
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4222488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 45th Street Court NW have any available units?
3310 45th Street Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 3310 45th Street Court NW have?
Some of 3310 45th Street Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 45th Street Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
3310 45th Street Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 45th Street Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 3310 45th Street Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 3310 45th Street Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 3310 45th Street Court NW offers parking.
Does 3310 45th Street Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 45th Street Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 45th Street Court NW have a pool?
No, 3310 45th Street Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 3310 45th Street Court NW have accessible units?
No, 3310 45th Street Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 45th Street Court NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 45th Street Court NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 45th Street Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 45th Street Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College