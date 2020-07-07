Amenities
3310 45th Street Court NW Available 06/01/20 1 Story Condo in Gated Quiet Forest Park 55+ Community - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Condo is located in the Gated Quiet Forest Park 55+ Community and has been updated with new carpet and paint. This duplex features all kitchen appliances with granite tile counter tops, washer and dryer, dining area, forced electric heat, a 2 car attached garage, and a lovely patio. It is a short walk to the Gig Harbor Library, Shopping, and Medical Center. Yard Service and Water included in rental price!! No Pets.
No Smoking Property.
Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com
3310 45th Street Court NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1750.00.00/month
Deposit: $1,650.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available June 1st
Call for Information
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4222488)