Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
20221 40th Ave E Available 06/15/20 Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
7017 179th St Ct E
7017 179th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
7017 179th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Puyallup 2 Story - Pankella Estates Located close to Frederickson **Please due not disturb tenants. Ask agent for details. 4 bedrooms,2.

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
4615 205th Street Court East
4615 205th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2901 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Spanaway! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Frederickson
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
7518 145th Street Ct E
7518 145th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
House - Property Id: 291995 All furniture you see in the house, including Sofa, matress, desk, table, etc will stay in the house. A new roof just installed. Spacious daylight basement rambler on large corner lot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
1112 200th St Ct E
1112 200th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA
1112 200th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Pending Application - Stunning 4 bd, 3 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Frederickson
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
3 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Hill
5 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,016
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Rollingbay
45 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
18 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waller
1 Unit Available
8225 65th Ave. E
8225 65th Avenue East, Waller, WA
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10016 186th Ave E #106
10016 186th Pl E, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
18829 Pacific Ave S. #14
18829 Pacific Avenue South, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Prairie Village Mobile Home Park - Property Id: 239442 Double Wide Mobile Home Unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239442 Property Id 239442 (RLNE5826339)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608 113th Street East
608 113th Street East, Parkland, WA
Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

