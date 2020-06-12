/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
17814 75th Ave E
17814 75th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Frederickson
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Results within 5 miles of Frederickson
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1057 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
South Hill
6 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Rollingbay
47 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Hill
2 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Parkland
1 Unit Available
112 117th St S
112 117th Street South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
768 sqft
Two bedroom one bathroom single level duplex with single car carport! Recently updated. Stainless steel appliances. Custom paint colors and new flooring in some areas. Hard flooring throughout most of the unit. Carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
508-512 114th St S 508
508 114th Street South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2/1 Duplex; W/D; fenced yard; near freeway and PLU - Property Id: 253295 Freshly renovated duplex 2 blocks away from Pacific Ave, minutes away from freeway, and almost walking distance to PLU.
Results within 10 miles of Frederickson
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
New Tacoma
3 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
879 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
27 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1013 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.