478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry tennis court

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath located on Fox Island. the house has three separate units. Beautiful foyer entrance. Beautifully landscaped. Has tennis court, Beautiful view of the sound from inside and the deck.



This unit is the lower level unit and has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Electric Oven. Open floor plan. Unit has separate laundry room with Washer and Dryer Included.



Rent: $2,100.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,100.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $200.00



Tenant responsible for utilities. 6 month lease.



Small, Mature, Housebroken Pet (under 20 lbs) negotiable with Owner approval and $ 500.00 Refundable Pet Deposit.



Schools: Voyager Elementary, Kopachuck Middle School & Gig Harbor High