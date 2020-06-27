All apartments in Fox Island
Fox Island, WA
478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2
478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2

478 Dungeness Dr · (253) 514-6520
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

478 Dungeness Dr, Fox Island, WA 98333
Fox Island

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
tennis court
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath located on Fox Island. the house has three separate units. Beautiful foyer entrance. Beautifully landscaped. Has tennis court, Beautiful view of the sound from inside and the deck.

This unit is the lower level unit and has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Electric Oven. Open floor plan. Unit has separate laundry room with Washer and Dryer Included.

Rent: $2,100.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,100.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $200.00

Tenant responsible for utilities. 6 month lease.

Small, Mature, Housebroken Pet (under 20 lbs) negotiable with Owner approval and $ 500.00 Refundable Pet Deposit.

Schools: Voyager Elementary, Kopachuck Middle School & Gig Harbor High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 have any available units?
478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fox Island, WA.
What amenities does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 have?
Some of 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 offer parking?
No, 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 have a pool?
No, 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 have accessible units?
No, 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 478 Dungeness Drive #2 - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
