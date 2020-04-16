All apartments in Fobes Hill
Fobes Hill, WA
7428 Skipley Rd
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

7428 Skipley Rd

7428 Skipley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7428 Skipley Road, Fobes Hill, WA 98290

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Single family in Snohomish - This cozy cottage is located in Snohomish. Just a five minute walk to "Snohomish Station" for shopping and minutes to Hwy 9 & Hwy 2. This cottage has been lovingly updated with paint, flooring, complete bathroom, insulation and a heat pump. The home sits on 3 acres and is very private. The carport will accommodate several cars and room on the property for an RV. Owner is looking for a 12 month lease.

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/aa1d45c044

(RLNE4847574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 Skipley Rd have any available units?
7428 Skipley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fobes Hill, WA.
Is 7428 Skipley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7428 Skipley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 Skipley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7428 Skipley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7428 Skipley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7428 Skipley Rd offers parking.
Does 7428 Skipley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 Skipley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 Skipley Rd have a pool?
No, 7428 Skipley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7428 Skipley Rd have accessible units?
No, 7428 Skipley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 Skipley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7428 Skipley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7428 Skipley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7428 Skipley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
