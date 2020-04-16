7428 Skipley Rd

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Single family in Snohomish - This cozy cottage is located in Snohomish. Just a five minute walk to "Snohomish Station" for shopping and minutes to Hwy 9 & Hwy 2. This cottage has been lovingly updated with paint, flooring, complete bathroom, insulation and a heat pump. The home sits on 3 acres and is very private. The carport will accommodate several cars and room on the property for an RV. Owner is looking for a 12 month lease.



Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/aa1d45c044



(RLNE4847574)