6316 2nd St Ct E,

Approved Applications - New Construction Fife Heights 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage with huge yard! Available March 1st, 2020 - Approved Applications - Welcome home to Fife Heights, this new construction 2800+ sq ft two story home ready for move in on or before March 1st, 2020. Located on a dead end road. The living space on the main floor is a "great room" concept, large living room, dining room and open kitchen with beautiful counter tops, cabinets space and a pantry, a window over the sink and a breakfast bar on the island. Slider to the large deck for a BBQ and or entertaining! The master bedroom suite with walk in closet is located on the main floor and a half bath off the hall.. There are 3 other bedrooms, and an office, then a full bathroom off the hallway. Great space in this home with lots of windows (blinds being installed), main floor Vinyl plank, carpets in the bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. A large yard with a play set for you to use. Parking - 2 car garage and 2 spaced in the driveway. The front yard and driveway will be installed this Spring/Summer. This home is a must see! Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st Months rent plus refundable Deposit $3400.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



