Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

6316 2nd St Ct E,

6316 2nd Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

6316 2nd Street Court East, Fife Heights, WA 98422

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Approved Applications - New Construction Fife Heights 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage with huge yard! Available March 1st, 2020 - Approved Applications - Welcome home to Fife Heights, this new construction 2800+ sq ft two story home ready for move in on or before March 1st, 2020. Located on a dead end road. The living space on the main floor is a "great room" concept, large living room, dining room and open kitchen with beautiful counter tops, cabinets space and a pantry, a window over the sink and a breakfast bar on the island. Slider to the large deck for a BBQ and or entertaining! The master bedroom suite with walk in closet is located on the main floor and a half bath off the hall.. There are 3 other bedrooms, and an office, then a full bathroom off the hallway. Great space in this home with lots of windows (blinds being installed), main floor Vinyl plank, carpets in the bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. A large yard with a play set for you to use. Parking - 2 car garage and 2 spaced in the driveway. The front yard and driveway will be installed this Spring/Summer. This home is a must see! Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.

Terms are 1st Months rent plus refundable Deposit $3400.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5467408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 2nd St Ct E, have any available units?
6316 2nd St Ct E, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife Heights, WA.
What amenities does 6316 2nd St Ct E, have?
Some of 6316 2nd St Ct E,'s amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 2nd St Ct E, currently offering any rent specials?
6316 2nd St Ct E, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 2nd St Ct E, pet-friendly?
No, 6316 2nd St Ct E, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fife Heights.
Does 6316 2nd St Ct E, offer parking?
Yes, 6316 2nd St Ct E, offers parking.
Does 6316 2nd St Ct E, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 2nd St Ct E, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 2nd St Ct E, have a pool?
No, 6316 2nd St Ct E, does not have a pool.
Does 6316 2nd St Ct E, have accessible units?
No, 6316 2nd St Ct E, does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 2nd St Ct E, have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 2nd St Ct E, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 2nd St Ct E, have units with air conditioning?
No, 6316 2nd St Ct E, does not have units with air conditioning.
