1610 56th Avenue Northeast, Fife Heights, WA 98422
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the living room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1610 56th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife Heights, WA.
What amenities does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1610 56th Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 56th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1610 56th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 56th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 56th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1610 56th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 56th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1610 56th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1610 56th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 56th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 56th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1610 56th Avenue Northeast has units with air conditioning.