5606 NW 147th Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.



Located within The Reserve at Ashley Ridge, residents enjoy simple, easy living with picturesque mountain views located near Felida, just minutes from I-5 and I-205, and 20 minutes from downtown Portland. In close proximity to everything Clark County has to offer, including restaurants, recreational activities, shopping, and top-rated public and private schools makes The Reserve at Ashley Ridge one of the most desirable single-family home communities in Vancouver, Washington.



This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath custom home was built in 2016 and offers approximately 3756 square fee of living space.



The grand entrance welcomes you with soaring ceiling heights.



Beautiful formal dining room with wainscoting, wood flooring and adjacent butler kitchen.



Spacious family room or office with glass panel french doors and ample natural light.



Living room, great room concept with gas fireplace, floor to ceiling window and built in book shelves.



Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, farm sink, stainless steel appliances including; built-in microwave, dishwasher, double oven, 6 burner gas range and refrigerator.



Informal eating area with 8 foot sliding glass door access to fully fenced backyard, private cable ready covered patio with gas fireplace.



Main guest bath with granite counters, tile floors and double sink vanity.



Two additional spacious main level bedrooms and laundry room with full sized front load washer and dryer provided.



Upstairs media room, built- in study desk, bonus room, 4th bedroom and full bath.



Three car garage offers 750 square feet of garage space.



This home is incredible and a must see!!!!



Home Features



3 Car Garage with side garage door

8' slider in the nook

3 Skylights (2 Bonus Room, 1 Master Bath)

Outdoor Carolina gas Fireplace with remote control under 14' x 13' covered patio with extended concrete patio

Covered Patio is outfitted with a gas line for future use

Custom mud-set Walk-in shower in Master Bath with additional rain style shower

Separate tub in Master Bath with translucent window to outside

Trey ceilings in the Master and Dining Room

Soft-close drawers in kitchen & baths

Built-in cabinet with tile deck & utility sink with faucet in laundry room

Custom interior paint & white ceilings

Butler's Pantry with sink

Gourmet Kitchen layout with

stainless Electrolux dual oven and microwave

refrigerator

six burner gas cook top

stainless Electrolux dishwasher

Slab Granite in Kitchen

Farm Sink in Kitchen

Under Mount Cabinet Lighting in Kitchen and Butlers Pantry

Engineered Hardwood floors: Entry, Dining, Butler's Pantry, Kitchen, Nook, Great Room, and Powder

Built-in Desk in Bonus Room

Tread Lights on Stairway

Wainscot in Entry and Dining Room

Landscaping with Sprinkler System front and back, Fully Fenced Yard



Gas Fireplace with granite tile surround face and painted mantle with built-in shelves

9 foot ceilings in the Entry and Great Room

True Craftsman interior trim package painted in enamel includes five panel doors and wood wrapped windows

Wood Framed Mirror in the Master Bath

Tall Counters in Master Bath and Hall Bath

Pedestal Sink in Powder Room

Electrolux Washer and Dryer on pedestals in the laundry room

Tile floors in all Bathrooms

Garage Door Opener

Wood Shelving in Master Closet and Butlers Pantry

Air Conditioning

8' Height Wood Craftsman Front Door

Ceiling Fan in the Great Room

High-efficiency natural gas water heater

Security system with optional monitoring

Construction: Sturdy 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, BCI floor joists, durable Fiber Cement siding



Vancouver School District (applicant to verify via boundary maps)

Felida Elementary

Jefferson Middle School

Skyview High School



Close convenient access to I-5, I-205, Vancouver Lake, Salmon Creek, shopping dining and entertainment. Call Dove Property Management today at 360-448-2851 for a personal tour!



Application Fee: $45 per applicant over the age of 18

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500

Refundable Security Deposit: equal to minimum one month's rent on approved application



Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



No Pets Allowed



