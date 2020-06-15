All apartments in Felida
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5606 NW 147th Way

5606 Northwest 147th Way · (360) 448-2851 ext. 0000
Location

5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA 98685
Felida - Starcrest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5606 NW 147th Way · Avail. now

$3,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3756 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.

Located within The Reserve at Ashley Ridge, residents enjoy simple, easy living with picturesque mountain views located near Felida, just minutes from I-5 and I-205, and 20 minutes from downtown Portland. In close proximity to everything Clark County has to offer, including restaurants, recreational activities, shopping, and top-rated public and private schools makes The Reserve at Ashley Ridge one of the most desirable single-family home communities in Vancouver, Washington.

This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath custom home was built in 2016 and offers approximately 3756 square fee of living space.

The grand entrance welcomes you with soaring ceiling heights.

Beautiful formal dining room with wainscoting, wood flooring and adjacent butler kitchen.

Spacious family room or office with glass panel french doors and ample natural light.

Living room, great room concept with gas fireplace, floor to ceiling window and built in book shelves.

Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, farm sink, stainless steel appliances including; built-in microwave, dishwasher, double oven, 6 burner gas range and refrigerator.

Informal eating area with 8 foot sliding glass door access to fully fenced backyard, private cable ready covered patio with gas fireplace.

Main guest bath with granite counters, tile floors and double sink vanity.

Two additional spacious main level bedrooms and laundry room with full sized front load washer and dryer provided.

Upstairs media room, built- in study desk, bonus room, 4th bedroom and full bath.

Three car garage offers 750 square feet of garage space.

This home is incredible and a must see!!!!

Home Features

3 Car Garage with side garage door
8' slider in the nook
3 Skylights (2 Bonus Room, 1 Master Bath)
Outdoor Carolina gas Fireplace with remote control under 14' x 13' covered patio with extended concrete patio
Covered Patio is outfitted with a gas line for future use
Custom mud-set Walk-in shower in Master Bath with additional rain style shower
Separate tub in Master Bath with translucent window to outside
Trey ceilings in the Master and Dining Room
Soft-close drawers in kitchen & baths
Built-in cabinet with tile deck & utility sink with faucet in laundry room
Custom interior paint & white ceilings
Butler's Pantry with sink
Gourmet Kitchen layout with
stainless Electrolux dual oven and microwave
refrigerator
six burner gas cook top
stainless Electrolux dishwasher
Slab Granite in Kitchen
Farm Sink in Kitchen
Under Mount Cabinet Lighting in Kitchen and Butlers Pantry
Engineered Hardwood floors: Entry, Dining, Butler's Pantry, Kitchen, Nook, Great Room, and Powder
Built-in Desk in Bonus Room
Tread Lights on Stairway
Wainscot in Entry and Dining Room
Landscaping with Sprinkler System front and back, Fully Fenced Yard

Gas Fireplace with granite tile surround face and painted mantle with built-in shelves
9 foot ceilings in the Entry and Great Room
True Craftsman interior trim package painted in enamel includes five panel doors and wood wrapped windows
Wood Framed Mirror in the Master Bath
Tall Counters in Master Bath and Hall Bath
Pedestal Sink in Powder Room
Electrolux Washer and Dryer on pedestals in the laundry room
Tile floors in all Bathrooms
Garage Door Opener
Wood Shelving in Master Closet and Butlers Pantry
Air Conditioning
8' Height Wood Craftsman Front Door
Ceiling Fan in the Great Room
High-efficiency natural gas water heater
Security system with optional monitoring
Construction: Sturdy 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, BCI floor joists, durable Fiber Cement siding

Vancouver School District (applicant to verify via boundary maps)
Felida Elementary
Jefferson Middle School
Skyview High School

Close convenient access to I-5, I-205, Vancouver Lake, Salmon Creek, shopping dining and entertainment. Call Dove Property Management today at 360-448-2851 for a personal tour!

Application Fee: $45 per applicant over the age of 18
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500
Refundable Security Deposit: equal to minimum one month's rent on approved application

Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3343076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

