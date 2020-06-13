Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

177 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA

Finding an apartment in Fairwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17066 166th Pl SE
17066 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1905 sqft
17066 166th Pl SE Available 06/19/20 Charming Woodside home with curb appeal from the first glance! - *** House is Occupied Please respect the Tenant, it will not be ready to show before June 19th 2020*** This tall beautiful home in the Woodside

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8
17522 151st Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1134 sqft
17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 Bath Condo in Desirable Fairwood Neighborhood that Accepts Pets! - This spacious 1,134sf 3 bedroom, 1-3/4 bath home features a wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, large

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16915 166th Pl SE
16915 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
15334 Southeast 178th Street
15334 Southeast 178th Street, Fairwood, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
14600 SE 176th St Unit V2
14600 Southeast 176th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
787 sqft
Bright and Open Ground Floor Condo in Renton. - Application Pending: This 2 bed, 1 bath home is conveniently located to nearby shopping, freeways and trails. All new carpet & paint and stylish LVP flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,400
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Earlington Hill
24 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
City Guide for Fairwood, WA

If you often find yourself sleepless while in Seattle but don't want to leave the metro area, Fairwood just might be the ticket. After all, it was named one of the best places to live in America in 2011 by CNN.

Worried moving to Fairwood will require a trek to work day in and day out? Worry not, more than half the people who live in Fairwood have a 30-minute commute or less to work, which is just phenomenal considering the traffic jams most metropolitan cities deal with. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairwood, WA

Finding an apartment in Fairwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

