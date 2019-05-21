Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18442 134th Ave SE Available 06/01/19 South Renton tri-level 3 bed, 2.25 bath home! Light and bright with AC!!! Pending Applications - Pending Application.. Welcome home to Forest Estates HOA community, this light and bright tri-level home offers a lot of great entertaining space! You must see the large living room area with wood burning fireplace and hard surface floors, this opens into the dining room area with a slider to the deck and rear fenced yard! The kitchen has two large windows looking outside to the yard and has nice counter tops and great cabinet space, appliances are in good condition ready for the chef in the home to create! The lower level area has a large bonus room with a slider door to the rear yard and a roomy half bath. The laundry room with washer and dryer and utility sink and great storage. The large two car garage with remotes and extra storage space. The upper floor has the master bedroom and 3/4 bathroom suite with good lighting! Two more bedrooms that will hold queen size beds and each has a walk in closet. The home has AC for those hot days and a gas furnace for winter! Nice property having small repairs done now and ready for move in June 1st. Please drive by the home if you like the location call for a private tour. Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE4887009)