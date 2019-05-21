All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

18442 134th Ave SE

18442 134th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18442 134th Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18442 134th Ave SE Available 06/01/19 South Renton tri-level 3 bed, 2.25 bath home! Light and bright with AC!!! Pending Applications - Pending Application.. Welcome home to Forest Estates HOA community, this light and bright tri-level home offers a lot of great entertaining space! You must see the large living room area with wood burning fireplace and hard surface floors, this opens into the dining room area with a slider to the deck and rear fenced yard! The kitchen has two large windows looking outside to the yard and has nice counter tops and great cabinet space, appliances are in good condition ready for the chef in the home to create! The lower level area has a large bonus room with a slider door to the rear yard and a roomy half bath. The laundry room with washer and dryer and utility sink and great storage. The large two car garage with remotes and extra storage space. The upper floor has the master bedroom and 3/4 bathroom suite with good lighting! Two more bedrooms that will hold queen size beds and each has a walk in closet. The home has AC for those hot days and a gas furnace for winter! Nice property having small repairs done now and ready for move in June 1st. Please drive by the home if you like the location call for a private tour. Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4887009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18442 134th Ave SE have any available units?
18442 134th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 18442 134th Ave SE have?
Some of 18442 134th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18442 134th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18442 134th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18442 134th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18442 134th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 18442 134th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 18442 134th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 18442 134th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18442 134th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18442 134th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 18442 134th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 18442 134th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18442 134th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18442 134th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18442 134th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18442 134th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18442 134th Ave SE has units with air conditioning.
