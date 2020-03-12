All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:32 PM

17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1

17527 149th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

17527 149th Ave SE, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
In the heart of Fairwood ! Easily accessible ground floor unit in Fairway Greens. Kitchen remodeled in '16 with stainless steel appliances & newer cabinets, with breakfast bar opening to living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Features bigger bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, & full good size bath. Step outside to private patio & serene landscaping. Amenities include pool, hot tub, exercise room, playground, & athletic court. Minutes from Fairway Golf & Community Center, convenient freeway access, transit, shopping & schools. > 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require a most recent paycheck stub > require a most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $800 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > tenants to pay water, sewer and garbage $100 per month (up to 3 occupants) > pet friendly with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional deposit require for pet > no smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Please request tour via email or text

> 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require a most recent paycheck stub > require a most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $800 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > tenants to pay water, sewer and garbage $100 per month (up to 3 occupants) > pet friendly with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional deposit require for pet > no smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Please request tour via email or text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 have any available units?
17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 have?
Some of 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 offer parking?
No, 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 has a pool.
Does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA
Frederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College