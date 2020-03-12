17527 SE 149th Ave #B5 - 1

Amenities

In the heart of Fairwood ! Easily accessible ground floor unit in Fairway Greens. Kitchen remodeled in '16 with stainless steel appliances & newer cabinets, with breakfast bar opening to living room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Features bigger bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, & full good size bath. Step outside to private patio & serene landscaping. Amenities include pool, hot tub, exercise room, playground, & athletic court. Minutes from Fairway Golf & Community Center, convenient freeway access, transit, shopping & schools. > 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require a most recent paycheck stub > require a most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $800 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > tenants to pay water, sewer and garbage $100 per month (up to 3 occupants) > pet friendly with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional deposit require for pet > no smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Please request tour via email or text



