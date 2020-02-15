16934 South East 182nd Plaza

Amenities

Located at 16934 SE 182nd Pl Renton WA. Lovely formal living & dining rooms. Enjoy entertaining with guests in the open concept family room & kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, huge pantry & island. Bonus loft upstairs. 1BR on main floor plus 4 huge BRS on upper floor w/walk in closets. Master has spacious 5-pc ensuite bath, Large fully-fenced yard. Award winning schools & great location! Rent is $3500+ $7 processing fee & reporting fee. Non-smokers, excellent rental history, credit score at least 680. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Erin Kirkendall 253.882.9032