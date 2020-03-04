All apartments in Fairwood
16878 Woodside Dr., SE

16878 Woodside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16878 Woodside Drive Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Convenient 3 beds 2.5 baths home with 2-car garage and fenced yard in quiet neighborhood. Easy access I-405 & Hwy 167. Minutes' drive to shopping and restaurants. Main floor features cozy family room with gas fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and access to backyard and patio.. Upper floor has master bed with 5-pc ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional spacious bedrooms, a hallway full bath and laundry room. Attached 440 SQFT two-car garage with shop/storage space. Maximum weight limit for dogs is 25 lbs. Available now! Schedule your tour today by texting 253-234-7156. This is a non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties. Tenants pay all utilities. 12-month lease. Background and credit check $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 from prior year and renter's insurance are required. Pet friendly below 25 lbs, non-dangerous breed only with additional deposit. First month's rent + $2,000 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Please request tour via email or text.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE have any available units?
16878 Woodside Dr., SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE have?
Some of 16878 Woodside Dr., SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16878 Woodside Dr., SE currently offering any rent specials?
16878 Woodside Dr., SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16878 Woodside Dr., SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16878 Woodside Dr., SE is pet friendly.
Does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE offer parking?
Yes, 16878 Woodside Dr., SE offers parking.
Does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16878 Woodside Dr., SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE have a pool?
No, 16878 Woodside Dr., SE does not have a pool.
Does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE have accessible units?
No, 16878 Woodside Dr., SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16878 Woodside Dr., SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16878 Woodside Dr., SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16878 Woodside Dr., SE does not have units with air conditioning.

