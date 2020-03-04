16878 Woodside Dr., SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Convenient 3 beds 2.5 baths home with 2-car garage and fenced yard in quiet neighborhood. Easy access I-405 & Hwy 167. Minutes' drive to shopping and restaurants. Main floor features cozy family room with gas fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and access to backyard and patio.. Upper floor has master bed with 5-pc ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional spacious bedrooms, a hallway full bath and laundry room. Attached 440 SQFT two-car garage with shop/storage space. Maximum weight limit for dogs is 25 lbs. Available now! Schedule your tour today by texting 253-234-7156. This is a non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties. Tenants pay all utilities. 12-month lease. Background and credit check $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 from prior year and renter's insurance are required. Pet friendly below 25 lbs, non-dangerous breed only with additional deposit. First month's rent + $2,000 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Please request tour via email or text.