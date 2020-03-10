8022 230th St SW #B.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Plus Bonus Room M-I-L unit in Edmonds - Beautiful remodeled in 2017 2 Bed 2 Bath plus a bonus room mother-in-law apartment in convenient location in Edmonds. Shared utilities and separate entry. Great School District, easy commute, close to shopping center. Brand new kitchen with quartz counter top, SS appliances. The upper level is currently rented and is not included in this rental.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Utilities are split with the upper unit 60%-40%, 40% for this unit. No smoking and No pets. Please contact us to schedule a time for showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4426193)