Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

8022 230th St SW #B

8022 230th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8022 230th Street Southwest, Esperance, WA 98026
Esperance

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Plus Bonus Room M-I-L unit in Edmonds - Beautiful remodeled in 2017 2 Bed 2 Bath plus a bonus room mother-in-law apartment in convenient location in Edmonds. Shared utilities and separate entry. Great School District, easy commute, close to shopping center. Brand new kitchen with quartz counter top, SS appliances. The upper level is currently rented and is not included in this rental.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Utilities are split with the upper unit 60%-40%, 40% for this unit. No smoking and No pets. Please contact us to schedule a time for showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4426193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8022 230th St SW #B have any available units?
8022 230th St SW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Esperance, WA.
Is 8022 230th St SW #B currently offering any rent specials?
8022 230th St SW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 230th St SW #B pet-friendly?
No, 8022 230th St SW #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Esperance.
Does 8022 230th St SW #B offer parking?
No, 8022 230th St SW #B does not offer parking.
Does 8022 230th St SW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8022 230th St SW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 230th St SW #B have a pool?
No, 8022 230th St SW #B does not have a pool.
Does 8022 230th St SW #B have accessible units?
No, 8022 230th St SW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 230th St SW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 230th St SW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 230th St SW #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8022 230th St SW #B does not have units with air conditioning.

