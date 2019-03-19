All apartments in Enetai
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2534 Northeast Stone Way

2534 Northeast Stone Way · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Northeast Stone Way, Enetai, WA 98310

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Manette area main level duplex close to Mountain View Middle School, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, and PSNS. Two bedrooms, one bath, and finished attic space for home office or possible third bedroom. There is an additional charge of $150 per month for water, power, and sewer. Small pets may be considered with additional security deposit and approval.

The homeowner will manage this property after tenant placement.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Northeast Stone Way have any available units?
2534 Northeast Stone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
Is 2534 Northeast Stone Way currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Northeast Stone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Northeast Stone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 Northeast Stone Way is pet friendly.
Does 2534 Northeast Stone Way offer parking?
No, 2534 Northeast Stone Way does not offer parking.
Does 2534 Northeast Stone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Northeast Stone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Northeast Stone Way have a pool?
No, 2534 Northeast Stone Way does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Northeast Stone Way have accessible units?
No, 2534 Northeast Stone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Northeast Stone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Northeast Stone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Northeast Stone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Northeast Stone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
