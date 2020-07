Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

New, High End Townhouse located at 14th & Water near CWU. Your kitchen provides lots of cabinet space & opens to a great room. The living/dining area is spacious with 9 ft ceilings and laminate flooring. The bedrooms are large with an individual bathroom. Efficient heating and a/c system throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer and microwave, Cats ok, Dog's not ok. Landlord & Credit Checked. Application Fee Required. Renters Insurance Required.