All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1828 109th Ave Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, WA
/
1828 109th Ave Ct E
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1828 109th Ave Ct E

1828 109th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1828 109th Avenue Court East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 5 Bedroom Home in Edgewood! On Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful home with lush landscaping, situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on just under .5 acre. Boasting beautiful hardwoods throughout formal dining room & kitchen, butler's pantry, along with custom woodwork, built ins, french doors, den/office, & bonus room! Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings through French doors & escape to your 5-piece master bath with large walk-in closet. Rare 5 bedroom, over-sized 3 car garage, A/C, & shed, all with a private setting! Pets accepted on a case by case basis!

*GPS Takes you to the wrong cul de sac!

Directions: From 112th Ave E take a left on 16th St E, then left on 109th Ave Ct E

Dropped pin: Follow this link for google gps

https://goo.gl/maps/ReWApP5Ks719MPRCA

#3081

Jason@havenrent.com

(RLNE5063829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 109th Ave Ct E have any available units?
1828 109th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 1828 109th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 1828 109th Ave Ct E's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 109th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
1828 109th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 109th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 109th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 1828 109th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 1828 109th Ave Ct E offers parking.
Does 1828 109th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 109th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 109th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 1828 109th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 1828 109th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 1828 109th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 109th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 109th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 109th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1828 109th Ave Ct E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE
Edgewood, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Edgewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA
White Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College