1828 109th Ave Ct E

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 5 Bedroom Home in Edgewood! On Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful home with lush landscaping, situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on just under .5 acre. Boasting beautiful hardwoods throughout formal dining room & kitchen, butler's pantry, along with custom woodwork, built ins, french doors, den/office, & bonus room! Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings through French doors & escape to your 5-piece master bath with large walk-in closet. Rare 5 bedroom, over-sized 3 car garage, A/C, & shed, all with a private setting! Pets accepted on a case by case basis!



*GPS Takes you to the wrong cul de sac!



Directions: From 112th Ave E take a left on 16th St E, then left on 109th Ave Ct E



Dropped pin: Follow this link for google gps



https://goo.gl/maps/ReWApP5Ks719MPRCA



#3081



Jason@havenrent.com



(RLNE5063829)