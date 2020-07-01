Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

165 Apartments for rent in Eastmont, WA with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
1425 - 105th Place S.E.
1425 105th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1560 sqft
Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome Avail Now! - Available Now! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in popular newer community near Silver Lake.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
11715 54th Dr SE
11715 54th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2205 sqft
Spacious Home with Den & Bonus Room ~ FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours are Available! - To view a virtual tour of the property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
Results within 1 mile of Eastmont
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
16 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 10:25am
6 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 1 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
Silver Lake
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
Silver Lake
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,648
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Cascade View
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,448
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Valley View
7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B
7611 Ridgewood Drive, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
777 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
13919 34th Drive SE Unit #B
13919 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1523 sqft
13919 34th Drive SE Unit #B Available 07/04/20 Mill Creek living at its finest! - Spacious, open floor plan featuring 9 ft ceilings throughout and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
2001 120th Pl SE #7-304
2001 120th Place Southeast, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Lake Condo - This well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled on the third floor of the desirable Shoreside community which is conveniently located close to Silver Lake.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2313 sqft
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
Results within 5 miles of Eastmont
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
19 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
7 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
27 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,249
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
15 Units Available
Westmont
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,756
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eastmont, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eastmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

