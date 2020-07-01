/
3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eastmont, WA
Silver Lake
1425 - 105th Place S.E.
1425 105th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1560 sqft
Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome Avail Now! - Available Now! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in popular newer community near Silver Lake.
Silver Lake
11715 54th Dr SE
11715 54th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2205 sqft
Spacious Home with Den & Bonus Room ~ FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours are Available! - To view a virtual tour of the property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
Silver Lake
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Silver Lake
12307 21st Ave SE
12307 21st Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA
12307 21st Ave SE Available 08/29/20 4 Bedroom With New Appliances Available Now! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 12307Everett@gmail.com Come check out this 2-story 4/2.
13919 34th Drive SE Unit #B
13919 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1523 sqft
13919 34th Drive SE Unit #B Available 07/04/20 Mill Creek living at its finest! - Spacious, open floor plan featuring 9 ft ceilings throughout and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and dining area.
Silver Lake
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,756
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Everett Mall South
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Everett Mall South
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Holly
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Everett Mall South
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
