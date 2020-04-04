12610 155th Avenue Southeast

Amenities
Pleasant, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a neighborhood in Renton.
The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, and gas heating. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. Nice and cozy bedrooms with built-in closets. The exterior features a lush vibrant lawn, massive fenced yard, covered deck, and a playhouse at the back of the house - all great spaces to enjoy fun outdoor activities.
Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.
Additional Details:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x34uPetv7Tu
Driveway parking is available for use.
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Storage at the side of the house is not for tenant's use.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Coalfield Park, Shamrock Children's Playground, Ron Regis Park, and Maplewood Park.
