Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

12610 155th Avenue Southeast

12610 155th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

12610 155th Avenue Southeast, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a neighborhood in Renton.

The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, and gas heating. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. Nice and cozy bedrooms with built-in closets. The exterior features a lush vibrant lawn, massive fenced yard, covered deck, and a playhouse at the back of the house - all great spaces to enjoy fun outdoor activities.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x34uPetv7Tu

Additional Details:
Driveway parking is available for use.

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Storage at the side of the house is not for tenant's use.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Coalfield Park, Shamrock Children's Playground, Ron Regis Park, and Maplewood Park.

(RLNE5617218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
12610 155th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Renton Highlands, WA.
What amenities does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 12610 155th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12610 155th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
12610 155th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12610 155th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 12610 155th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 12610 155th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12610 155th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 12610 155th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 12610 155th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12610 155th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 12610 155th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 12610 155th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

