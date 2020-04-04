12610 155th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Pleasant, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a neighborhood in Renton.



The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, and gas heating. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. Nice and cozy bedrooms with built-in closets. The exterior features a lush vibrant lawn, massive fenced yard, covered deck, and a playhouse at the back of the house - all great spaces to enjoy fun outdoor activities.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x34uPetv7Tu



Driveway parking is available for use.



Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Storage at the side of the house is not for tenant's use.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Coalfield Park, Shamrock Children's Playground, Ron Regis Park, and Maplewood Park.



