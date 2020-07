Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus room and one car attached garage in the heart of Port Orchard and right next to an elementary school and shopping. Fresh paint and new LTV flooring through out house. Fire place in the main living area. Washer dryer hook ups. Large fully fenced yard and horseshoe driveway. Ready for new tenant December 2019. Monthly rent is $1550, Security Deposit is $1550.



(RLNE5340519)