19335 133rd PL SE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

19335 133rd PL SE

19335 133rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19335 133rd Place Southeast, East Hill-Meridian, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
19335 133rd PL SE Available 06/01/20 Light & bright home in cul de sac in Forest Trails! - Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with walk in pantry & eat in bar; Formal living & dining room with vaulted ceilings-- Family room with wood burning fireplace; Master suite with walk in closet & gorgeous master bath & skylights. Fenced in & level backyard with deck, lawn, & room for garden; home is wired for heat pump & is close to amenities.

Email us today for more information!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19335 133rd PL SE have any available units?
19335 133rd PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Hill-Meridian, WA.
What amenities does 19335 133rd PL SE have?
Some of 19335 133rd PL SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19335 133rd PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
19335 133rd PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19335 133rd PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 19335 133rd PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Hill-Meridian.
Does 19335 133rd PL SE offer parking?
No, 19335 133rd PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 19335 133rd PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19335 133rd PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19335 133rd PL SE have a pool?
No, 19335 133rd PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 19335 133rd PL SE have accessible units?
No, 19335 133rd PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19335 133rd PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19335 133rd PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19335 133rd PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19335 133rd PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

