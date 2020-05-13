All apartments in East Hill-Meridian
14010 SE 198th Pl

14010 Southeast 198th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14010 Southeast 198th Place, East Hill-Meridian, WA 98058

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story Home on a Quiet, Culdesac! - 360 Tour Walk-Through - https://view.ricohtours.com/f04a09c8-fddb-485d-9a70-05113d890834/

This home has many new features including: roof, furnace, central A/C, Hot water heater and dishwasher. Oversized 2 car garage and HUGE 20 x 20 shop in the back! The open floor plan and large bay window over looking the front yard and wood burning fireplace all make this a wonderful home. Tucked away yet close to everything.

Pets allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2098

(RLNE5764348)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14010 SE 198th Pl have any available units?
14010 SE 198th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Hill-Meridian, WA.
What amenities does 14010 SE 198th Pl have?
Some of 14010 SE 198th Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14010 SE 198th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14010 SE 198th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14010 SE 198th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14010 SE 198th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14010 SE 198th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14010 SE 198th Pl offers parking.
Does 14010 SE 198th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14010 SE 198th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14010 SE 198th Pl have a pool?
No, 14010 SE 198th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14010 SE 198th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14010 SE 198th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14010 SE 198th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14010 SE 198th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14010 SE 198th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14010 SE 198th Pl has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
