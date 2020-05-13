14010 SE 198th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2-Story Home on a Quiet, Culdesac! - 360 Tour Walk-Through - https://view.ricohtours.com/f04a09c8-fddb-485d-9a70-05113d890834/



This home has many new features including: roof, furnace, central A/C, Hot water heater and dishwasher. Oversized 2 car garage and HUGE 20 x 20 shop in the back! The open floor plan and large bay window over looking the front yard and wood burning fireplace all make this a wonderful home. Tucked away yet close to everything.



Pets allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2098



(RLNE5764348)