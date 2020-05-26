All apartments in Duvall
Find more places like 26737 NE Anderson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duvall, WA
/
26737 NE Anderson St.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

26737 NE Anderson St.

26737 Northeast Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26737 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/31/20 4 Bed/2.5bath in Beautiful Duvall - Property Id: 85644

Great living in town with a valley view! Desirable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the best of Duvall. Extensive remodel end of 2018 - new bathrooms, kitchen re-do, new roof, flooring, decks, and painted inside and out. A quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School. Stroll into town for a meal or to the park or just to walk and enjoy the clean mountain air. Spacious in-town property with a large fenced yard including two decks. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer. Single car garage with multiple on street parking places. Skylights make the living rooms light and bright. Living room has a fireplace and the windows look out over the valley. $2,497.00/mo. /one month security deposit. Discount for early payers. Pets on approval. Call Stewart at 206-310-7693 for appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85644
Property Id 85644

(RLNE5739960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26737 NE Anderson St. have any available units?
26737 NE Anderson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duvall, WA.
What amenities does 26737 NE Anderson St. have?
Some of 26737 NE Anderson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26737 NE Anderson St. currently offering any rent specials?
26737 NE Anderson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26737 NE Anderson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 26737 NE Anderson St. is pet friendly.
Does 26737 NE Anderson St. offer parking?
Yes, 26737 NE Anderson St. offers parking.
Does 26737 NE Anderson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26737 NE Anderson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26737 NE Anderson St. have a pool?
No, 26737 NE Anderson St. does not have a pool.
Does 26737 NE Anderson St. have accessible units?
No, 26737 NE Anderson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 26737 NE Anderson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26737 NE Anderson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 26737 NE Anderson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 26737 NE Anderson St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Duvall 3 BedroomsDuvall Apartments with Balcony
Duvall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuvall Apartments with Parking
Duvall Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College