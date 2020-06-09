All apartments in Duvall
Home
/
Duvall, WA
/
14347 3rd Cir NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

14347 3rd Cir NE

14347 3rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14347 3rd Avenue Northeast, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Duvall Home.... -
Beautiful home located in a quiet Duvall neighbor. The main floor of this home has hardwood flooring throughout and features an open kitchen/ dining area / family room. The kitchen has SS appliances, center island with granite countertops. The family room has a gas FP and is down the hall from the main floor bedroom (or office) and bathroom. The Upper level features a master bedroom and 5-piece master bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on this level. This home is an easy commute to Redmond (20 minutes) and Bellevue (30 minutes). No smoking and pets with approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5818047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14347 3rd Cir NE have any available units?
14347 3rd Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duvall, WA.
What amenities does 14347 3rd Cir NE have?
Some of 14347 3rd Cir NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14347 3rd Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
14347 3rd Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14347 3rd Cir NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14347 3rd Cir NE is pet friendly.
Does 14347 3rd Cir NE offer parking?
No, 14347 3rd Cir NE does not offer parking.
Does 14347 3rd Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14347 3rd Cir NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14347 3rd Cir NE have a pool?
No, 14347 3rd Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 14347 3rd Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 14347 3rd Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14347 3rd Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14347 3rd Cir NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14347 3rd Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14347 3rd Cir NE does not have units with air conditioning.

