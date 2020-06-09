14347 3rd Cir NE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Duvall Home.... -

Beautiful home located in a quiet Duvall neighbor. The main floor of this home has hardwood flooring throughout and features an open kitchen/ dining area / family room. The kitchen has SS appliances, center island with granite countertops. The family room has a gas FP and is down the hall from the main floor bedroom (or office) and bathroom. The Upper level features a master bedroom and 5-piece master bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on this level. This home is an easy commute to Redmond (20 minutes) and Bellevue (30 minutes). No smoking and pets with approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5818047)