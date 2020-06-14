Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

19 Apartments for rent in DuPont, WA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
1323 Burnside Place
1323 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2332 sqft
1323 Burnside Place Available 07/02/20 1323 Burnside Place - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in DuPont. Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bamboo floors and den/bonus room with french doors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
1867 Kennedy Place
1867 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
1867 Kennedy Place Available 08/01/20 1867 Kennedy Place - Awesome condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, gas fireplace, new mahogany bar top, new tile countertops, and bamboo floors in kitchen, built-in shelves in den, both baths have

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3181 Brown Loop
3181 Brown Loop, DuPont, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3290 sqft
3181 Brown Loop Available 07/10/20 3181 Brown Loop - Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home back against a greenbelt.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 07/10/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of DuPont
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE
8928 Campus Meadows Loop Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2360 sqft
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE Available 06/30/20 8928 Campus Meadows Lp NE, Lacey (Meridian Campus) - Welcome to Meridian Campus! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of DuPont
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
4 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
5709 Mt Tacoma Dr SW
5709 Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
904 sqft
Adorable Lakewood Bungalow - Immaculate Lakewood Bungalow! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms. Generous closets and storage. Cute kitchen. Fenced yard w/ shed and garage! Ready for immediate move in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7515 288th St S, Unit B
7515 288th Street South, Pierce County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
7515 288th St S, Unit B Available 06/30/20 Open to Applications - Gorgeous 2 bd, 1 ba, w/ 1,000 SQ FT Rambler with beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, stainless steel & white appliances, ceiling fan w/light fixture, nice size mudd room, and

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Place
1 Unit Available
5711 48th St West
5711 48th Street West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,297
3152 sqft
5711 48th St West Available 07/06/20 AMENITY RICH - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Baths - AWESOME University Place STUNNER! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: * Rent: $3,300.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1403 sqft
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in DuPont, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for DuPont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

