Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

41 Apartments for rent in DuPont, WA with balcony

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
1953 Cox Avenue
1953 Cox Avenue, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2415 sqft
1953 Cox Avenue Available 07/01/20 1953 Cox Avenue - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the DuPont area with amazing view of Mt. Rainier.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
1867 Kennedy Place
1867 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
1867 Kennedy Place Available 08/01/20 1867 Kennedy Place - Awesome condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, gas fireplace, new mahogany bar top, new tile countertops, and bamboo floors in kitchen, built-in shelves in den, both baths have

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3210 Sheaser Way
3210 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2630 sqft
3210 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3210 Sheaser Way - Incredible two-level home with a fully fenced yard! This home has plenty of space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft/den area. A 2-car attached garage and over 2600 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
1278 Hudson Street
1278 Hudson Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
1278 Hudson Street Available 07/13/20 1278 Hudson Street - This craftsman style home is great, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1650 sq. ft. and an open kitchen with eating space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
1693 Burnside Place Unit C
1693 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DuPont 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage - DuPont, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo/townhome with 1 car attached garage. Adjacent to HOA maintained greenspace. Upper level unit with wide stair case. Covered outside balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
2162 Palisade
2162 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1065 sqft
2162 Palisade Available 06/15/20 Updated 2BR condo - Lovely, updated 2BR condo in DuPont's Palisade Village. Upper unit, with brand new stainless appliances, new countertops, and fresh paint. Open floor plan with gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3181 Brown Loop
3181 Brown Loop, DuPont, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3290 sqft
3181 Brown Loop Available 07/10/20 3181 Brown Loop - Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home back against a greenbelt.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Village
1 Unit Available
701 Louviers Avenue
701 Louviers Avenue, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
701 Louviers Avenue - Historic DuPont- Great 2 bedroom,1 bath plus large loft as storage or 2 extra bedrooms . Large fully fenced large lot with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen range/oven being updated. Lovely covered patio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 07/10/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2881 Martin Street
2881 Martin Street, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1967 sqft
2881 Martin St - www.hometeamdupont.com Available NOW No Pets allowed 4 bedroom home, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan featuring 1967 square feet. Interior of home has just been painted.
Results within 5 miles of DuPont
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Lakes
6 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Chambers St
907 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1432 sqft
907 Chambers St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Steilacoom! - The beautiful 3bd/1.75bath rambler is in the peaceful town of Steilacoom.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8642 Anderson Ct NE
8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3935 Jett Ln NE
3935 Jett Ln NE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1821 sqft
Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast
3041 Puget Meadow Loop NE, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2033 sqft
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast Available 05/17/20 3041 Puget Meadow LP NE - Enjoy living in the beautiful new home located in one of Campus Meridian newest Communities Puget Meadows.
Results within 10 miles of DuPont
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in DuPont, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for DuPont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

