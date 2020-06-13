/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DuPont, WA
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic 1,477 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the highly desirable Dupont area! Quick commutes north or south on I-5! Home is located across the street from the community park and trails.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
1953 Cox Avenue
1953 Cox Avenue, DuPont, WA
1953 Cox Avenue Available 07/01/20 1953 Cox Avenue - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the DuPont area with amazing view of Mt. Rainier.
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
1867 Kennedy Place
1867 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
1867 Kennedy Place Available 08/01/20 1867 Kennedy Place - Awesome condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, gas fireplace, new mahogany bar top, new tile countertops, and bamboo floors in kitchen, built-in shelves in den, both baths have
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
1323 Burnside Place
1323 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
1323 Burnside Place Available 07/02/20 1323 Burnside Place - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in DuPont. Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bamboo floors and den/bonus room with french doors.
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3210 Sheaser Way
3210 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
3210 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3210 Sheaser Way - Incredible two-level home with a fully fenced yard! This home has plenty of space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft/den area. A 2-car attached garage and over 2600 sq. ft.
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
1278 Hudson Street
1278 Hudson Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
1278 Hudson Street Available 07/13/20 1278 Hudson Street - This craftsman style home is great, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1650 sq. ft. and an open kitchen with eating space.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2648 Meyer Street
2648 Meyer Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1948 sqft
2648 Meyer Street Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with private, fenced backyard - www.hometeamdupont.com Available July 16th, 2020 PENDING APPLICATION No pets allowed Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home within 1948 square feet.
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3157 Sheaser Way
3157 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
3157 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3157 Sheaser Way - This amazingly spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 3,046 square feet of living space.
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3181 Brown Loop
3181 Brown Loop, DuPont, WA
3181 Brown Loop Available 07/10/20 3181 Brown Loop - Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home back against a greenbelt.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2270 Simmons Street Unit A
2270 Simmons Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
2270 Simmons Street Unit A Available 07/10/20 2270 Simmons Street Unit A - This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features a nice kitchen with tiled counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
2606 Mitchell Avenue
2606 Mitchell Avenue, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1739 sqft
2606 Mitchell Avenue Available 06/22/20 2606 Mitchell Avenue - This 2 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, and dining area. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2726 McNeil Street
2726 Mcneil Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1720 sqft
2726 McNeil Street Available 07/01/20 2726 McNeil Street - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. Home features living room, dining area, open kitchen with all major appliances, pantry, and kitchen island.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2881 Martin Street
2881 Martin Street, DuPont, WA
2881 Martin St - www.hometeamdupont.com Available NOW No Pets allowed 4 bedroom home, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan featuring 1967 square feet. Interior of home has just been painted.
Results within 5 miles of DuPont
1 Unit Available
907 Chambers St
907 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1432 sqft
907 Chambers St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Steilacoom! - The beautiful 3bd/1.75bath rambler is in the peaceful town of Steilacoom.
Central Lakes
1 Unit Available
7907 116th St Ct SW
7907 116th Street Ct SW, Lakewood, WA
7907 116th St Ct SW Available 07/11/20 Luxurious 5 bedroom home in Gravelly Lake Estates! - This thoughtfully designed home features 9' ceilings, large windows, open concept living perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
3935 Jett Ln NE
3935 Jett Ln NE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1821 sqft
Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
8838 Adonis Court Northeast
8838 Adonis Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
Welcome Home! This lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Meridian Campus neighborhood. You will open the door to a beautiful entry way with a reading nook to your left.
1 Unit Available
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast
3041 Puget Meadow Loop NE, Lacey, WA
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast Available 05/17/20 3041 Puget Meadow LP NE - Enjoy living in the beautiful new home located in one of Campus Meridian newest Communities Puget Meadows.
Results within 10 miles of DuPont
Verified
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified
North Lakewood
12 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
