Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

3210 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3210 Sheaser Way - Incredible two-level home with a fully fenced yard! This home has plenty of space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft/den area. A 2-car attached garage and over 2600 sq. ft. make this house irresistible. You will fall in love with the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!



