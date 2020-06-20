All apartments in DuPont
Home
/
DuPont, WA
/
2881 Martin Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2881 Martin Street

2881 Martin Street · (253) 883-3300 ext. 101
Location

2881 Martin Street, DuPont, WA 98327
Yehle Park Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2881 Martin Street · Available now

$2,050

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1967 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW
No Pets allowed

4 bedroom home, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan featuring 1967 square feet. Interior of home has just been painted. Living and dining room, two story with gas heat, All appliances to include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Backyard with patio, sprinkler system and two car garage. Easy commute for I-5. Close to JBLM. Non-smoking, no pets.

Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: one year. Gross Household Monthly income: $6,450. Security Deposit: $2,150. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities. For full criteria, visit our website at www.hometeamdupont.com and click on the Rentals tab.

(RLNE3228262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Martin Street have any available units?
2881 Martin Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2881 Martin Street have?
Some of 2881 Martin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Martin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Martin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2881 Martin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPont.
Does 2881 Martin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2881 Martin Street does offer parking.
Does 2881 Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 Martin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Martin Street have a pool?
No, 2881 Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 2881 Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2881 Martin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 Martin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2881 Martin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
