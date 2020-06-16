All apartments in DuPont
2726 McNeil Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2726 McNeil Street

2726 Mcneil Street · (253) 964-4400
Location

2726 Mcneil Street, DuPont, WA 98327
Yehle Park Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2726 McNeil Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2726 McNeil Street Available 07/01/20 2726 McNeil Street - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. Home features living room, dining area, open kitchen with all major appliances, pantry, and kitchen island. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs has open loft area. Fully fenced yard and 2-car detached garage. Only ONE pet 40 pounds and under and subject to approval and pet fee. No cats. Please call (253) 964-4400 for more information or to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 McNeil Street have any available units?
2726 McNeil Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2726 McNeil Street have?
Some of 2726 McNeil Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 McNeil Street currently offering any rent specials?
2726 McNeil Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 McNeil Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 McNeil Street is pet friendly.
Does 2726 McNeil Street offer parking?
Yes, 2726 McNeil Street does offer parking.
Does 2726 McNeil Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2726 McNeil Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 McNeil Street have a pool?
No, 2726 McNeil Street does not have a pool.
Does 2726 McNeil Street have accessible units?
No, 2726 McNeil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 McNeil Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 McNeil Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 McNeil Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 McNeil Street does not have units with air conditioning.
