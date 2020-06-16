Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2726 McNeil Street Available 07/01/20 2726 McNeil Street - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. Home features living room, dining area, open kitchen with all major appliances, pantry, and kitchen island. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs has open loft area. Fully fenced yard and 2-car detached garage. Only ONE pet 40 pounds and under and subject to approval and pet fee. No cats. Please call (253) 964-4400 for more information or to schedule a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4887780)